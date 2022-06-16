Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $84.23, but opened at $82.18. Duolingo shares last traded at $81.41, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 136,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $10,312,320.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,361,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,118,429.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 505,513 shares of company stock valued at $46,050,026 and sold 21,953 shares valued at $2,135,863. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

DUOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average is $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.