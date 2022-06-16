Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $535.00 to $450.00. The company traded as low as $367.34 and last traded at $368.26, with a volume of 15234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $371.65.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.04.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $411.04 and its 200 day moving average is $478.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

