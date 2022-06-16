Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Shares Up 3.3% After Dividend Announcement

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$40.30 and last traded at C$38.96. Approximately 113,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 504,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

POU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$499.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 3.6853088 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at C$92,096. Also, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.81, for a total value of C$278,665.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,570.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,396.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.