StockNews.com Downgrades Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) to Sell

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

PFMT has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of PFMT opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.56 million, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.0% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Performant Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Performant Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,048,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 161,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Performant Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 957,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

