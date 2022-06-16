Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of SANM opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $45.67.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

