Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 256,729 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

