StockNews.com Upgrades IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to Hold

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.40.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.64 and a beta of 1.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $158.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 34.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth about $4,131,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.