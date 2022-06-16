Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 44.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 115.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 54.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

