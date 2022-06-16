GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of GURU Organic Energy from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

OTC:GUROF opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. GURU Organic Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.

