Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON:OTMP opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.80. The firm has a market cap of £64.83 million and a PE ratio of 27.90. OnTheMarket has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 130.22 ($1.58).

In other news, insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 16,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £11,560.50 ($14,031.44).

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

