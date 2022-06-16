iomart Group (LON:IOM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

iomart Group stock opened at GBX 169 ($2.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. iomart Group has a 52 week low of GBX 136 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 285.50 ($3.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £185.77 million and a P/E ratio of 18.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.94.

Get iomart Group alerts:

About iomart Group (Get Rating)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.