iomart Group (LON:IOM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2022

iomart Group (LON:IOMGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

iomart Group stock opened at GBX 169 ($2.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. iomart Group has a 52 week low of GBX 136 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 285.50 ($3.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £185.77 million and a P/E ratio of 18.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.94.

About iomart Group (Get Rating)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

