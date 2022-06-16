Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

LON:SNX opened at GBX 106 ($1.29) on Tuesday. Synectics has a 52 week low of GBX 85.10 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.70). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86.

Get Synectics alerts:

In related news, insider David Coghlan purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £39,200 ($47,578.59).

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.