Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

HMC stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,125,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,823,000 after buying an additional 1,041,067 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,536.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 635,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after buying an additional 596,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 47.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after buying an additional 535,537 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,216,000 after buying an additional 476,123 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 541,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 426,451 shares during the period.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

