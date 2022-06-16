Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
HMC stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47.
About Honda Motor (Get Rating)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
