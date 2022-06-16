Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Price Target Cut to C$0.65

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$0.65 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 67.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.00 target price on Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.30 to C$0.55 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a fifty-two week low of C$1.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.01.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.