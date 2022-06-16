Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Price Target Cut to C$0.65

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$0.65 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 67.74% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.00 target price on Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.30 to C$0.55 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a fifty-two week low of C$1.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.01.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
