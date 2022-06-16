Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Cormark

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Cormark from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 435.71% from the company’s previous close.

OLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

OLA stock opened at C$1.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.40. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.08 and a 12-month high of C$1.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Richard James Hall sold 39,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total value of C$237,611.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,794,460. Also, Director Jason Douglas Simpson sold 81,700 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.18, for a total transaction of C$504,889.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,039,632.65. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 580,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,007.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

