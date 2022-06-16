Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €88.00 ($91.67) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($66.67) price target on Basf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($54.17) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($64.58) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($66.67) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($66.67) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €70.07 ($72.99).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS opened at €49.03 ($51.07) on Tuesday. Basf has a 52-week low of €46.47 ($48.40) and a 52-week high of €69.52 ($72.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.27.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.