Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €175.00 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €175.00 ($182.29) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($191.67) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($171.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($178.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($179.17) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €154.35 ($160.78) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €135.05 ($140.68) and a 12 month high of €169.55 ($176.61). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €161.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €155.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.26.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.