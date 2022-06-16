Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been given a €94.00 ($97.92) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.90 ($71.77) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($119.79) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($114.58) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($101.04) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($119.79) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of GXI stock opened at €73.50 ($76.56) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €53.45 ($55.68) and a 12-month high of €99.40 ($103.54). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €68.37 and a 200-day moving average of €72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.42.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.