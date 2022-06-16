Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$17.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRU shares. Raymond James set a C$20.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$14.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$8.02 and a 12 month high of C$17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 83.67%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.