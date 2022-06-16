Brokerages Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Price Target at GBX 311

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 311 ($3.77).

Several research firms recently commented on MAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.35) to GBX 225 ($2.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.76) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.28) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

LON MAB opened at GBX 207.20 ($2.51) on Monday. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of GBX 191.90 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 304.58 ($3.70). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 217.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 233.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

