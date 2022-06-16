Analysts Set Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Target Price at $38.63

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XM. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.24. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $49.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

