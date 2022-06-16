Analysts Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT at $650.33

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $650.33.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $333.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.04. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $322.78 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,110,000 after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

