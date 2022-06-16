Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $18.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fisker to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. Fisker has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fisker by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

