Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Stephen Daintith Purchases 19 Shares

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Stephen Daintith acquired 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.53) per share, with a total value of £149.15 ($181.03).

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 837.40 ($10.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £6.30 billion and a PE ratio of -27.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 930.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. Ocado Group plc has a one year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 2,105 ($25.55).

Several analysts have commented on OCDO shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.85) to GBX 1,415 ($17.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.63) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.81) to GBX 850 ($10.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,256.50 ($27.39).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

