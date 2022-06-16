Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Adam Miller Sells 40,314 Shares

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) insider Adam Miller sold 40,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £32,654.34 ($39,633.86).

Adam Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Deliveroo alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Adam Miller sold 40,500 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.10), for a total transaction of £36,855 ($44,732.37).

On Tuesday, April 19th, Adam Miller sold 40,396 shares of Deliveroo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.29), for a total transaction of £42,819.76 ($51,972.04).

Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 86.64 ($1.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -4.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 98.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 142.14. Deliveroo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.58 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.80 ($4.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROO shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.06) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 187 ($2.27) to GBX 94 ($1.14) in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Deliveroo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.