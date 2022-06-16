Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Brian Cassin Sells 104,255 Shares

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) insider Brian Cassin sold 104,255 shares of Experian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($28.96), for a total transaction of £2,487,524.30 ($3,019,206.58).
EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,351 ($28.54) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77. Experian plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,298 ($27.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,689 ($44.77). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,655.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,985.36. The firm has a market cap of £21.65 billion and a PE ratio of 22.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.
About Experian (Get Rating)
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.
