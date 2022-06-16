Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Brian Cassin Sells 104,255 Shares

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) insider Brian Cassin sold 104,255 shares of Experian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($28.96), for a total transaction of £2,487,524.30 ($3,019,206.58).

EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,351 ($28.54) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77. Experian plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,298 ($27.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,689 ($44.77). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,655.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,985.36. The firm has a market cap of £21.65 billion and a PE ratio of 22.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPN shares. Citigroup cut shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($38.18) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.05) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($45.52) to GBX 3,300 ($40.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Experian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,316 ($40.25).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

