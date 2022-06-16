Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) Insider Christopher Sellers Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK – Get Rating) insider Christopher Sellers purchased 5,000 shares of Literacy Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 410 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £20,500 ($24,881.66).

Christopher Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Christopher Sellers purchased 40,000 shares of Literacy Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £121,200 ($147,105.23).

Shares of BOOK stock opened at GBX 388 ($4.71) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 371.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 326.27. The stock has a market cap of £232.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2.52. Literacy Capital plc has a twelve month low of GBX 165.61 ($2.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 410 ($4.98).

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, special situations, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic.

