Brokerages Set Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Price Target at $7.10

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OUTKY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.31) to €5.20 ($5.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Outokumpu Oyj from €10.00 ($10.42) to €9.00 ($9.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Danske lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OUTKY stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Outokumpu Oyj’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

