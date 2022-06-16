EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Insider Amjad Bseisu Acquires 491,583 Shares

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 491,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £132,727.41 ($161,096.50).

ENQ opened at GBX 28.05 ($0.34) on Thursday. EnQuest PLC has a one year low of GBX 16.90 ($0.21) and a one year high of GBX 37.35 ($0.45). The company has a market cap of £529.00 million and a P/E ratio of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.42) to GBX 45 ($0.55) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on EnQuest from GBX 25 ($0.30) to GBX 40 ($0.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 34 ($0.41) to GBX 47 ($0.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

