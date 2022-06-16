Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) Insider David Sproston Purchases 2,500 Shares

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) insider David Sproston bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 399 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £9,975 ($12,107.05).
Shares of LON PMP opened at GBX 402.50 ($4.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £56.29 million and a PE ratio of 17.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 487.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 583.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.85. Portmeirion Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 390 ($4.73) and a one year high of GBX 920 ($11.17).
About Portmeirion Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.