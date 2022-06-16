Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) Insider David Sproston Purchases 2,500 Shares

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) insider David Sproston bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 399 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £9,975 ($12,107.05).

Shares of LON PMP opened at GBX 402.50 ($4.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £56.29 million and a PE ratio of 17.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 487.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 583.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.85. Portmeirion Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 390 ($4.73) and a one year high of GBX 920 ($11.17).

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

