Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target at $19.19

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRSWF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

