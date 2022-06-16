Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Insider Andrey Berzins Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) insider Andrey Berzins bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 950 ($11.53) per share, for a total transaction of £4,750 ($5,765.26).

Shares of LON OCN opened at GBX 960 ($11.65) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 979.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 951.30. The company has a market cap of £339.48 million and a PE ratio of 6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.90. Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 875 ($10.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,160 ($14.08).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Ocean Wilsons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

