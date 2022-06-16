Brokerages Set CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) PT at $3.66

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.02) to €3.30 ($3.44) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.54) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €2.95 ($3.07) to €3.75 ($3.91) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

CAIXY opened at $1.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.0379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

