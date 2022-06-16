Financial Contrast: ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Inhibrx shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Inhibrx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Inhibrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A -144.91% -96.22% Inhibrx -1,289.14% -246.26% -64.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Inhibrx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,587.27 -$9.16 million ($1.29) -2.61 Inhibrx $7.23 million 48.38 -$81.77 million ($2.44) -3.67

ZIVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ZIVO Bioscience and Inhibrx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inhibrx 0 0 3 0 3.00

ZIVO Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 167.06%. Inhibrx has a consensus price target of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 394.79%. Given Inhibrx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inhibrx is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Risk and Volatility

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibrx has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inhibrx beats ZIVO Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Inhibrx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also provides INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

