Critical Comparison: Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) versus Its Competitors

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) is one of 33 public companies in the "Amusement & recreation services" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Madison Square Garden Entertainment to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of -0.33, meaning that their average stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

73.1% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment -16.04% -9.60% -4.10% Madison Square Garden Entertainment Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 1 2 1 0 2.00 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Competitors 14 142 313 4 2.65

Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $82.60, suggesting a potential upside of 43.75%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 76.51%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $180.40 million -$377.19 million -7.31 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 43.82

Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Entertainment. Madison Square Garden Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment rivals beat Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates 61 entertainment dining and nightlife venues spanning 23 markets across five continents under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

