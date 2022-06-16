Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
TNDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $57.17 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 714.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average of $109.73.
In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares worth $1,829,208. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.