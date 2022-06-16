Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $57.17 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 714.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average of $109.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares worth $1,829,208. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

