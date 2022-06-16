Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:ZEPP opened at $2.03 on Monday. Zepp Health has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $127.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.82. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the third quarter valued at $3,556,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Zepp Health during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zepp Health by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 29,543 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zepp Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zepp Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

