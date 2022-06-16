Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE:ZEPP opened at $2.03 on Monday. Zepp Health has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $127.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.82. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.50%.
About Zepp Health (Get Rating)
Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.
