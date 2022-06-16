Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Trading Up 10.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.4% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 21,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 778,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Specifically, CFO Jason H. Pello acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,291.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 57,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $169,030.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,889,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,512,461.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 886,605 shares of company stock worth $2,571,901 in the last ninety days. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nerdy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $532.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,776 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Nerdy by 49.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 760,917 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in Nerdy by 50.1% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 538,784 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Nerdy by 5.0% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 427,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nerdy by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

