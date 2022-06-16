LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. 5,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 868,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Specifically, COO Gwen H. Booth sold 88,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $467,965.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,083,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,330,766.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,265,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,862,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,159 shares of company stock worth $2,805,478 in the last three months.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,277 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,583,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after buying an additional 1,114,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,280,000 after buying an additional 1,055,153 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.