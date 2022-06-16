Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Down 6.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as low as $52.68 and last traded at $53.28. Approximately 38,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,936,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.21.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $152,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,465,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,185,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Olin by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Olin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 30,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Olin by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.27.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

