Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sleep Number traded as low as $33.97 and last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 584065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNBR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 679,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after acquiring an additional 431,728 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.76. The firm has a market cap of $789.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

