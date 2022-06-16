Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $8.70 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.53. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cricut shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 2,819 shares trading hands.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $694,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 696,104 shares of company stock worth $8,844,848 over the last three months. 16.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cricut by 84.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 36,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.22 million. Cricut had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

