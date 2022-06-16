Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 11647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.37.

In other Sprinklr news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 21,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $273,574.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 528,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,131,999 shares of company stock worth $16,612,488 over the last ninety days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 388.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 117.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 19.7% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,943,000 after buying an additional 1,149,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

