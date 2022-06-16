Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the May 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of VIPRF opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.
About Silver Viper Minerals (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Viper Minerals (VIPRF)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.