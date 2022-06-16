Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Short Interest Update

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,500 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the May 15th total of 460,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS WEEEF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Western Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.82 million for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

