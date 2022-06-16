Michael Tobin Purchases 851 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin bought 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,150 ($13.96) per share, for a total transaction of £9,786.50 ($11,878.26).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,111 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,315 ($15.96) per share, for a total transaction of £14,609.65 ($17,732.31).

On Tuesday, May 31st, Michael Tobin acquired 757 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($15.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,841 ($11,944.41).

On Monday, May 23rd, Michael Tobin acquired 2,917 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,344 ($16.31) per share, for a total transaction of £39,204.48 ($47,584.03).

On Thursday, May 19th, Michael Tobin purchased 1,351 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($17.72) per share, for a total transaction of £19,724.60 ($23,940.53).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,176 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,660 ($20.15) per share, for a total transaction of £19,521.60 ($23,694.14).

On Thursday, May 12th, Michael Tobin acquired 3,067 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($19.06) per share, for a total transaction of £48,151.90 ($58,443.86).

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Tobin acquired 815 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,830 ($22.21) per share, for a total transaction of £14,914.50 ($18,102.32).

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Michael Tobin acquired 802 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,865 ($22.64) per share, for a total transaction of £14,957.30 ($18,154.27).

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Tobin acquired 533 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,870 ($22.70) per share, for a total transaction of £9,967.10 ($12,097.46).

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Tobin acquired 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,890 ($22.94) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.40 ($12,066.27).

LON:BOOM opened at GBX 1,125 ($13.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £183.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,702.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,644.30. Audioboom Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 662.50 ($8.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,278.50 ($27.66).

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

