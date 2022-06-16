Insider Buying: The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Rating) insider Roger Yates purchased 10,000 shares of The Biotech Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 778 ($9.44) per share, with a total value of £77,800 ($94,428.94).

Shares of BIOG opened at GBX 797 ($9.67) on Thursday. The Biotech Growth Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 722.37 ($8.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,444 ($17.53). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 837.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 947.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £326.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

