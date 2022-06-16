Insider Buying: The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Rating) insider Roger Yates purchased 10,000 shares of The Biotech Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 778 ($9.44) per share, with a total value of £77,800 ($94,428.94).
Shares of BIOG opened at GBX 797 ($9.67) on Thursday. The Biotech Growth Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 722.37 ($8.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,444 ($17.53). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 837.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 947.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £326.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.
The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
