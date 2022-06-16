Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Roger McDowell Sells 20,000 Shares

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) insider Roger McDowell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($6.89), for a total value of £113,600 ($137,880.81).

Roger McDowell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

On Thursday, May 12th, Roger McDowell sold 17,800 shares of Hargreaves Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.82), for a total value of £100,036 ($121,417.65).

HSP stock opened at GBX 550 ($6.68) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 575.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 505.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market cap of £177.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 373 ($4.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 622.20 ($7.55).

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling and processing, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and bulk earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It also engages in the production and distribution of solid fuels and kiln dried logs; provision of logistics services, which include a fleet of approximately 450 vehicles; technical, professional, and advisory services for a range of dormant site management topics, such as source material for land remediation, site restoration, geotechnical assessment, water and soil analysis, site inspections, planning and liaison services, and safety assessment; and soil and overburden stripping, load and haul, and geotechnical advice and quarry development consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.