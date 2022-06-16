Insider Selling: Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Insider Sells 574,897 Shares of Stock

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.21), for a total value of £1,046,312.54 ($1,269,950.89).

Rupert Soames also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 26th, Rupert Soames sold 117,606 shares of Serco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.82), for a total value of £176,409 ($214,114.58).

Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 171.90 ($2.09) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.63. Serco Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 186 ($2.26).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.25) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.88) to GBX 170 ($2.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Serco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 176.13 ($2.14).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

