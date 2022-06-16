Insider Buying: Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja purchased 200,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £306,000 ($371,404.30).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 15,673 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £24,920.07 ($30,246.47).

On Wednesday, May 25th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 426,859 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £674,437.22 ($818,591.12).

On Monday, May 23rd, Sehat Sutardja acquired 448,319 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £717,310.40 ($870,627.99).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £715,000 ($867,823.77).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £715,000 ($867,823.77).

On Wednesday, May 11th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 626,480 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £914,660.80 ($1,110,159.97).

On Monday, May 9th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £605,000 ($734,312.42).

LON:AWE opened at GBX 153 ($1.86) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 170.51. Alphawave IP Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.60 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 473.60 ($5.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 139.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 15.94.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.07) price target on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

About Alphawave IP Group (Get Rating)

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.