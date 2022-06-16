Insider Buying: Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWEGet Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja purchased 200,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £306,000 ($371,404.30).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 10th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 15,673 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £24,920.07 ($30,246.47).
  • On Wednesday, May 25th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 426,859 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £674,437.22 ($818,591.12).
  • On Monday, May 23rd, Sehat Sutardja acquired 448,319 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £717,310.40 ($870,627.99).
  • On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £715,000 ($867,823.77).
  • On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £715,000 ($867,823.77).
  • On Wednesday, May 11th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 626,480 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £914,660.80 ($1,110,159.97).
  • On Monday, May 9th, Sehat Sutardja acquired 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £605,000 ($734,312.42).

LON:AWE opened at GBX 153 ($1.86) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 170.51. Alphawave IP Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.60 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 473.60 ($5.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 139.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 15.94.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.07) price target on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

About Alphawave IP Group (Get Rating)

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE)

